BUZZ-Hikma: Jefferies' EMEA darling after Boehringer deal
#Hot Stocks
July 29, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Hikma: Jefferies' EMEA darling after Boehringer deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Hikma Pharmaceuticals up c.3.9pct, top FTSE-100 gainer & adds to huge gains from a day earlier after brokerage Jefferies terms it its preferred name in the EMEA generics sector

** Brokerage bumps up stock to buy from hold and raises TP to 2615p from 2134p

** 8 of 13 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 4 “hold” and 1 “sell” or lower; their median PT is $xx

** Jefferies terms deal for Boehringer Ingelheim’s U.S. generic drugs business as a “game-changer” for Hikma in the U.S. and says it diversifies revenue base from ‘specific market opportunities’ which have clouded visibility in the recent past

** Hikma on Tuesday agrees to buy Roxane for about $2.65 billion in cash and stock

** More than two-thirds of daily average volume traded within one and half hr of trading

** Till Monday’s close, the stock has lost roughly 13 percent since its inclusion in the index in March (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

