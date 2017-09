July 29 (Reuters) - Guangdong Chant Group Inc

* Says signs framework agreement on biomass power project worth about 260 million yuan ($41.88 million)

* Says trading of shares to resume on July 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LR7U71 ; bit.ly/1MxfMfy

