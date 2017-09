July 29 (Reuters) - Orient Group Inc

* Says unit plans to invest 250 million yuan ($40.26 million)in Minsheng E-commerce

* Says trading of shares to halt from July 30 pending announcement related to major plan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JRmerV ; bit.ly/1H1JFMT

($1 = 6.2089 Chinese yuan renminbi)