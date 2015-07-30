REFILE-TABLE-Orix -Q1 group results (SEC)

(Adds “EPS Diluted”) Jul 30 (Reuters)- Orix Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Yearto

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 606.12 425.34

(+42.5 pct) (+59.7 pct) Operating 108.53 80.41

(+35.0 pct) (+46.1 pct) Pretax 123.92 104.50

(+18.6 pct) (+68.7 pct) Net 81.51 65.95

+23.6 pct +46.5 pct EPS 62.28 yen 50.35 yen EPS Diluted 62.22 yen 50.28 yen Ann Div 36.00 yen -Q2 Div 22.00 yen -Q4 Div 36.00 yen NOTE - Orix Corp is a major leasing company. Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.