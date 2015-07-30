FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Orix -Q1 group results (SEC)
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 30, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Orix -Q1 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds “EPS Diluted”) Jul 30 (Reuters)- Orix Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Yearto

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 606.12 425.34

(+42.5 pct) (+59.7 pct) Operating 108.53 80.41

(+35.0 pct) (+46.1 pct) Pretax 123.92 104.50

(+18.6 pct) (+68.7 pct) Net 81.51 65.95

+23.6 pct +46.5 pct EPS 62.28 yen 50.35 yen EPS Diluted 62.22 yen 50.28 yen Ann Div 36.00 yen -Q2 Div 22.00 yen -Q4 Div 36.00 yen NOTE - Orix Corp is a major leasing company. Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.