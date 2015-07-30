FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cenovus Energy profit plunges 80 pct amid crude slump
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 2 years ago

Cenovus Energy profit plunges 80 pct amid crude slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada’s No.2 independent oil producer, reported an 80 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a steep decline in oil prices.

The company said it was going to cut 300-400 jobs at its Calgary offices by the end of the year, after cutting about 800 positions earlier in the year.

Cenovus has over 3000 employees, not including contractors.

Net income fell to C$126 million, or 15 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$615 million, or 81 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.