REFILE-TABLE-Wacoal Holdings -Q1 group results (SEC)

(Adds EPS Diluted) Jul 31 (Reuters)- Wacoal Holdings Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Yearto

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 49.85 46.01 205.00

(+8.4 pct) (-4.9 pct) (+6.9 pct) Operating 4.43 3.27 14.00

(+35.6 pct) (-38.6 pct) (+97.7 pct) Pretax 5.39 4.70 14.50

(+14.6 pct) (-19.4 pct) (+27.8 pct) Net 3.86 3.02 10.00

+27.7 pct -18.6 pct +18.4 pct EPS 27.41 yen 21.46 yen 71.00 yen EPS Diluted 27.34 yen 21.41 yen Ann Div 30.00 yen 33.00 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 30.00 yen