REFILE-TABLE-Wacoal Holdings -Q1 group results (SEC)
#Corrections News
July 31, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Wacoal Holdings -Q1 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds EPS Diluted) Jul 31 (Reuters)- Wacoal Holdings Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Yearto

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 49.85 46.01 205.00

(+8.4 pct) (-4.9 pct) (+6.9 pct) Operating 4.43 3.27 14.00

(+35.6 pct) (-38.6 pct) (+97.7 pct) Pretax 5.39 4.70 14.50

(+14.6 pct) (-19.4 pct) (+27.8 pct) Net 3.86 3.02 10.00

+27.7 pct -18.6 pct +18.4 pct EPS 27.41 yen 21.46 yen 71.00 yen EPS Diluted 27.34 yen 21.41 yen Ann Div 30.00 yen 33.00 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 30.00 yen NOTE - Wacoal Holdings Corp is a top-ranked maker of women's underwear. Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
