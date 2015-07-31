FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Renesas Electronics -Q1 group results
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 31, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Renesas Electronics -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Jul 31 (Reuters)- Renesas Electronics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 179.30 209.26 364.00

(-14.3 pct) (+5.1 pct) (-12.7 pct) Operating 32.36 26.98 59.00

(+19.9 pct) (+175.9 pct) (+16.8 pct) Recurring 33.37 25.34 58.00

(+31.7 pct) (+196.8 pct) (+18.1 pct) Net 29.87 21.20 44.00

+40.9 pct +25.3 pct EPS 17.92 yen 12.72 yen 26.39 yen Ann Div NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NOTE - Renesas Electronics Corp is a semiconductor maker spun off from electronics conglomerate NEC. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.