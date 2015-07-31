REFILE-TABLE-Renesas Electronics -Q1 group results

(Adds company forecast) Jul 31 (Reuters)- Renesas Electronics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 179.30 209.26 364.00

(-14.3 pct) (+5.1 pct) (-12.7 pct) Operating 32.36 26.98 59.00

(+19.9 pct) (+175.9 pct) (+16.8 pct) Recurring 33.37 25.34 58.00

(+31.7 pct) (+196.8 pct) (+18.1 pct) Net 29.87 21.20 44.00