BUZZ-Vesuvius: Lacklustre results, difficult times ahead
#Hot Stocks
July 31, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Vesuvius: Lacklustre results, difficult times ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Vesuvius down c.2.4 pct & top loser on FTSE-350 General Industrials Index as company warns outlook for the steel industry remains tough

** Co, whose products are used by steel makers and foundries, does not expect overall growth in steel production before 2017

** Says starts restructuring program that will result in total charge of c.20 mln stg in 2015 and 2016; FY cost savings ahead of 10 mln stg expected in 2017

** Weakness in co’s end markets keep Morgan Stanley analysts cautious on stock

** YTD stock had fallen c.6 pct vs 15 pct gain in the general industrials index (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
