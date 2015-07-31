BUZZ-Exxon Mobil Corp: Q2 profit halved by weak oil prices

** Shares of the world’s largest publicly traded oil company down 2.2 pct at $81.20 premarket

** Reports lower-than-expected Q2 profit as tumbling crude oil prices weighed on results

** Profit at Exxon’s exploration and production business drops to $2 bln from $7.9 bln a year earlier

** Q2 profit slides 52 pct to $1.00/share vs analysts’ average estimate of $1.11/share

** Oil and gas output rises 3.6 pct to 4 million barrels oil equivalent per day (boed)

** 6 of 23 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 14 “hold” and 3 “sell”; median PT is $89

** Up to Thursday’s close, stock had fallen 20 pct in past one year