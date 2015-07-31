BUZZ-Chevron Corp: Q2 profit drops 90 pct

** Oil and gas producer’s shares down 2 pct at $91.06

** Reports lower-than-expected Q2 profit as falling oil prices hurt results

** Q2 profit drops 90 pct $571 million, or 30 cents a share

** Chief Executive John Watson says working to slash costs by renegotiating supply contracts

** Excluding one-time items, Chevron earned 97 cents per share vs average analyst estimate of $1.16 per share

** Production rises 2 pct to 2.6 mln barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d)

** 7 of 23 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 13 “hold” and 3 “sell” or lower; median PT $110

** Up to Thursday’s close, stock had fallen 30 pct in the past 12 months