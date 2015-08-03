FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Macau gambling revenue drops 34.5 pct in July
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Macau gambling revenue drops 34.5 pct in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - 
 Monthly Gross Revenue from Games of Fortune in 2015 and 2014
       Monthly Gross Revenue     Accumulated Gross Revenue           
 2015  2014    Variance  2015    2014     Variance                   
 Jan   23,748  28,739    -17.4%  23,748   28,739    -17.4%           
 Feb   19,542  38,007    -48.6%  43,290   66,746    -35.1%           
 Mar   21,487  35,453    -39.4%  64,777   102,199   -36.6%           
 Apr   19,167  31,318    -38.8%  83,944   133,517   -37.1%           
 May   20,346  32,354    -37.1%  104,289  165,871   -37.1%           
 Jun   17,355  27,215    -36.2%  121,645  193,086   -37.0%           
 Jul   18,615  28,415    -34.5%  140,259  221,501   -36.7%           
 Aug   -       -         -       -        -         -                
 Sept  -       -         -       -        -         -                
 Oct   -       -         -       -        -         -                
 Nov   -       -         -       -        -         -                
 Dec   -       -         -       -        -         -                
                                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Farah Master)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.