FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Dragon Oil: ENOC raises buyout offer again
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 3, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Dragon Oil: ENOC raises buyout offer again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Dragon Oil up c.9 pct to high of 799p & on track for largest one-day move in over 3.5 yrs after the oil producer’s majority shareholder raises buyout offer to 800p/shr and declared offer unconditional

** Emirates National Oil Co Ltd (ENOC), which owns 54 percent of Dragon Oil, achieves 29.92 pct shareholder acceptance, higher than the additional 23 pct it needed.

** Sunday’s deal announcement seals a long-running dispute between top minority shareholders and ENOC over offer price, which was raised twice

** Top minority shareholders Baillie Gifford and Elliott Capital Advisors sign off on new deal price

** Up to Friday’s close, stock had risen c.44 pct since March 13, the last day before bid rumours started pushing the stock up (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.