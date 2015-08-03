FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Acacia Mining: GS cuts as lower gold price to sting
August 3, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Acacia Mining: GS cuts as lower gold price to sting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Acacia Mining down c.4 pct, 2nd top FTSE-250 loser & trading near YTD low after Goldman Sachs downgrades & cuts TP on stock

** GS moves to sell from neutral and cuts TP to 180p from 270p, saying lower gold price leaves no room to maneuver

** 12 of 23 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 9 “hold” and 2 “sell” or lower; their median PT is $4.99

** Brokerage says market is pricing in strong delivery in H2 which is difficult given gold price and asset concentration risk

** Gold at not far above a 5-1/2 yr low on Monday, as expectations for a near-term hike in U.S. interest rates kept sellers nearby

** Top loser on the FTSE-350 Mining Index, which has lost c.20.6 pct YTD vs a 6 pct fall in Acacia’s stock (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

