BUZZ-Weir: hit by JP Morgan TP cut

** Weir falls c.2.7 pct before paring most of the losses & top loser on FTSE-350 Industrial Engineering Index after JP Morgan Cazenove terms H1 oil & gas margin as disappointing

** Brokerage cuts TP to 1380p from 1417p vs median analyst PT of 1775p on stock

** JP Morgan says that benefit from a volume recovery could be limited by aggressive price declines

** Adds to pressure on Weir, which has seen a string of downgrades after it last week cautioned on H2 margins due to a slump in U.S. oil and gas drilling activity