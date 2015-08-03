FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Merlin Entertainments: CS cut pulls brake on stock recovery
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 3, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Merlin Entertainments: CS cut pulls brake on stock recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Merlin Entertainments down c.2.3 pct & among top FTSE-100 losers after Credit Suisse cuts TP on lower FY guidance after accident at Alton Towers theme park in June

** Brokerage moves TP to 425p from 430p vs median analyst TP of 455p

** Co, the No. 2 operator of visitor attractions in the world behind Walt Disney, last week warns of lower FY profit as Alton crash kept visitors away

** CS keeps “neutral” rating unchanged, citing no material change in long-term business drivers

** 8 of 15 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 7 “hold”, with none rating it is “sell” or lower (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.