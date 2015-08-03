BUZZ-Merlin Entertainments: CS cut pulls brake on stock recovery

** Merlin Entertainments down c.2.3 pct & among top FTSE-100 losers after Credit Suisse cuts TP on lower FY guidance after accident at Alton Towers theme park in June

** Brokerage moves TP to 425p from 430p vs median analyst TP of 455p

** Co, the No. 2 operator of visitor attractions in the world behind Walt Disney, last week warns of lower FY profit as Alton crash kept visitors away

** CS keeps “neutral” rating unchanged, citing no material change in long-term business drivers

** 8 of 15 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 7 "hold", with none rating it is "sell" or lower