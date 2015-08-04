UPDATE 1-Fast Retailing says Uniqlo Japan sales down for 2nd straight month

* First fall in consecutive months since Sept-Oct 2012 * Company has warned June-August Japan sales would undershoot (Adds reason, background, share price) TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Fast Retailing Co Ltd said on Tuesday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo clothing outlets in Japan fell 1.5 percent in July from a year earlier, marking the second straight month of declines. It was the first time since September-October 2012 that domestic sales fell in consecutive months. The result followed an 11.7 percent slide in June, boding ill for the apparel retailer's sales in its June-August fiscal fourth quarter. Fast Retailing said cool rainy-season weather in the first half of July dented sales of summer clothing, after poor weather also weighed on sales in June. Last month, the company said Uniqlo Japan sales were likely to undershoot its plan for the June-August period, although it maintained its fiscal-year same-store sales growth target of 5.5 percent. Shares of Fast Retailing have risen nearly 40 percent in the year to date, outpacing an 18 percent rise in Tokyo's broad Topix index. The stock closed up 1.1 percent before the sales announcement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Sunil Nair)