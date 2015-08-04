FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-IVY Cosmetics -Q1 group results
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 4, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-IVY Cosmetics -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Aug 4 (Reuters)- IVY Cosmetics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 759 mln 438 mln 5.00 - 5.30

(+73.3 pct) (+3.6 pct) (+11.4 - +18.1 pct) Operating loss 146 mln loss 377 mln 500 mln - 600 mln

(+35.5 - +62.6 pct) Recurring loss 146 mln loss 342 mln 500 mln - 600 mln

(+33.1 - +59.7 pct) Net loss 106 mln loss 227 mln 250 mln - 320 mln

+5.9 - +35.6 pct EPS loss 5.38 yen loss 10.50 yen 12.61 yen - 16.14 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - IVY Cosmetics Corp is a cosmetics maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.