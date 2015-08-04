REFILE-IVY Cosmetics -Q1 group results

(Adds company forecast) Aug 4 (Reuters)- IVY Cosmetics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 759 mln 438 mln 5.00 - 5.30

(+73.3 pct) (+3.6 pct) (+11.4 - +18.1 pct) Operating loss 146 mln loss 377 mln 500 mln - 600 mln

(+35.5 - +62.6 pct) Recurring loss 146 mln loss 342 mln 500 mln - 600 mln

(+33.1 - +59.7 pct) Net loss 106 mln loss 227 mln 250 mln - 320 mln