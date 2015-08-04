FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Foxtons: top UK midcap loser as Barclays doubts post-election recovery
#Hot Stocks
August 4, 2015 / 9:20 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Foxtons: top UK midcap loser as Barclays doubts post-election recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** London-focused estate agent Foxtons down 3 pct & top FTSE-250 loser after Barclays says post-election recovery likely to be patchy

** Brokerage cites thin supply of housing in the market & pressure on fees

** Follows Peel Hunt concerns that avg commission rates to head down

** Peer Countrywide, the UK’s largest real estate agent by revenue, last week forecasts decline in FY volumes as uncertainty holds back housing market recovery even after May general election

** Barclays, however, ups TP on stock to 179.9p from 179.2p; keeps “underweight” rating on stock vs “neutral” on industry

** 2 of 6 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 1 “hold” and 4 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 215p

** Stock up c.59 pct YTD vs 22 pct rise in FSTE350 Real estate investment & services index

RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

