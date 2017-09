Aug 4 (Reuters) - China Tianying Inc

* Says plans to issue up to 600 million yuan ($96.64 million) commercial paper

* Says signs agreement on waste incineration project in Henan province with investment of 200 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KOLGkw; bit.ly/1MJz2GR

($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi)