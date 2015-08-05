FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-LSE: Results beat sends stock higher
August 5, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-LSE: Results beat sends stock higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** London Stock Exchange Group up c.2.9 pct & among top FTSE-100 gainers after Europe’s oldest independent bourse posts higher-than-expected H1 adjusted oper profit

** Co’s results boosted by growth in its global indexes business FTSE-Russell as benefits from Russell acquisition offsetting subdued organic growth levels

** Numis analysts say well placed FY as regulatory environment remains favourable, appetite still around for IPOs and FTSE and Russell Index businesses to benefit from the rising demand for low-cost index based products

** 8 of 15 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher & 7 “hold”; their median PT is 2725p

** Stock up 16 pct YTD Chart: link.reuters.com/vyt35w (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

