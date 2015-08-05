FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Spirax-Sarco: top UK midcap loser on lacklustre H1
August 5, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Spirax-Sarco: top UK midcap loser on lacklustre H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Spirax-Sarco Engineering, a manufacturer of steam control valves and pumps down c.3.4 pct, top midcap loser & on track for sharpest one-day fall in nearly 3 mnths

** Co posts a 1 pct fall in H1 adj pretax profit, citing slowing growth rates in industrial markets in Asia and South America

** Investec analyst says consensus likely to be trimmed post results, and puts brokerage’s estimates, TP of 3340p and “hold” recommendation under review

** 4 of 14 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 10 “hold” and none as “sell” or lower; their median PT is 3415p

** Taken from Tuesday’s close, stock trading at c.27 pct premium to StarMine intrinsic value estimate

** Stock up 18 pct YTD vs 4.9 pct fall in broader FTSE-350 Industrial Engineering Index (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

