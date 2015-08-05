BUZZ-IP Group: among top UK midcaps after strong results

** IP Group, an intellectual property marketing co, up c.3.4 pct & features among top FTSE-250 gainers

** Co reports higher H1 NAV & pretax profit as portfolio companies made progress

** Numis analyst says IP Group well-placed for further progress in H2 and continue to see significant upside to the share price

** IP Group functions by identifying and commercializing universities’ intellectual property

