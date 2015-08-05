FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Spirent: down in heavy volumes after FY profit warning
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 5, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Spirent: down in heavy volumes after FY profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Spirent Communications down c.20 pct in heavy volumes, top loser on FTSE All Share Technology Hardware & Equipment Index & heading towards largest one-day loss in over 10 months

** British provider of telecoms testing services warns FY profits to be “materially” lower then its expectations due to higher investment in new products and deals

** Prior to news, analysts on avg expected FY pretax profit of $36.77 mln according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

** Co reported $24.1 mln last yr

** More than 3.7 mln shares traded vs c.960,000 daily avg

RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.