BUZZ-Spirent: down in heavy volumes after FY profit warning

** Spirent Communications down c.20 pct in heavy volumes, top loser on FTSE All Share Technology Hardware & Equipment Index & heading towards largest one-day loss in over 10 months

** British provider of telecoms testing services warns FY profits to be “materially” lower then its expectations due to higher investment in new products and deals

** Prior to news, analysts on avg expected FY pretax profit of $36.77 mln according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

** Co reported $24.1 mln last yr

** More than 3.7 mln shares traded vs c.960,000 daily avg