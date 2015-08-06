FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD -Q1 group results
August 6, 2015

REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

(Adds company forecast) Aug 6 (Reuters)- Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 42.28 37.75 200.00 - 220.00

(+12.0 pct) (+56.8 pct) (+19.1 - +31.0 pct) Operating 7.91 5.07 17.00 - 25.00

(+56.1 pct) (+634.9 pct) (+3.5 - +52.2 pct) Recurring 9.54 4.86 17.00 - 25.00

(+96.5 pct) (+224.2 pct) (+0.1 - +47.2 pct) Net 6.00 3.41 11.00 - 18.00

+76.0 pct +11.9 - +83.1 pct EPS 49.20 yen 29.57 yen 90.21 yen - 147.62 yen EPS Diluted 49.11 yen 29.54 yen Ann Div 30.00 yen 30.00 yen - 45.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen - 35.00 yen NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd formed from the merger of game content makers Square and Enix on April 1, 2003. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
