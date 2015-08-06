REFILE-TABLE-Nexyz -9-MTH group results

(Adds company forecast) Aug 6 (Reuters)- Nexyz Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 7.30 5.488.50 - 10.00

(+33.3 pct) (+6.3 pct)(+2.7 - +20.8 pct) Operating 591 mln 45 mln800 mln - 1.00

(+42.9 - +78.6 pct) Recurring 627 mln 52 mln800 mln - 1.00

(+54.5 - +93.1 pct) Net 363 mln loss 96 mln 400 mln - 500 mln