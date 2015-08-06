FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Nexyz -9-MTH group results
August 6, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Nexyz -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Aug 6 (Reuters)- Nexyz Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 7.30 5.488.50 - 10.00

(+33.3 pct) (+6.3 pct)(+2.7 - +20.8 pct) Operating 591 mln 45 mln800 mln - 1.00

(+42.9 - +78.6 pct) Recurring 627 mln 52 mln800 mln - 1.00

(+54.5 - +93.1 pct) Net 363 mln loss 96 mln 400 mln - 500 mln

+52.9 - +91.1 pct EPS 28.56 yen loss 7.61 yen 31.49 yen - 39.36 yen EPS Diluted 27.35 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 div 5.00 yen NIL -Q4 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising operations for satellite broadcasting service providers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

