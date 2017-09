Aug 6 (Reuters) - Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store

* Says offers to acquire China Cord Blood’s China business for at least 6 billion yuan ($966.25 million)

* Says board approves unit House of Fraser to issue offshore bonds

* Says plans to boost capital in Nanjing Securities by 44.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T691jV; bit.ly/1gLXjz0; bit.ly/1eUIGHR

($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi)