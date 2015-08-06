FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Springleaf Holdings Inc: Down on potential delay in closing OneMain deal
#Market News
August 6, 2015

BUZZ-Springleaf Holdings Inc: Down on potential delay in closing OneMain deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - ** Subprime lender’s shares down as much as 7.8 pct to $47.16; biggest ever one-day percentage fall

** Company says deal to buy Citigroup’s subprime lending arm OneMain Financial Holdings may be delayed by potential reviews by the Department of Justice and certain state attorneys general over antitrust concerns

** Reports better-than-expected Q2 EPS, helped by 20 pct rise in net interest income

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had risen 1.83 pct since March 3, when it first said it would buy OneMain for $4.25 bln

** Chart: link.reuters.com/rax35w

