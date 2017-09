(Refiles to remove attached story, sends to a wider audience)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - GT Capital Holdings Inc

* Says to acquire minority stake in Property Company of Friends Inc, or Profriends, for 7.24 billion pesos ($158 million) Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1SWeQ8H) Further company coverage: ($1 = 45.7800 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)