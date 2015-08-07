REFILE-TABLE-DeNA -Q1 group results (IFRS)

(Adds company forecast) Aug 7 (Reuters)- DeNA Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2015

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 37.72 35.82 74.50

(+5.3 pct) (-31.3 pct) (+3.7 pct) Operating 4.01 6.98 10.60

(-42.5 pct) (-59.0 pct) (-29.2 pct) Pretax 4.52 6.72

(-32.8 pct) (-61.8 pct) Net 2.05 3.77 6.40

-45.6 pct -60.6 pct -30.8 pct EPS Basic 14.53 yen 29.09 yen 45.37 yen EPS Diluted 14.48 yen 29.01 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 20.00 yen NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd operates auctions and shopping websites.. Figures are reported based on international accounting rules IFRS. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.