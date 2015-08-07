REFILE-TABLE-Japan Vilene -Q1 group results

(Adds year ago dividend) Aug 7 (Reuters)- Japan Vilene Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 14.67 13.31 61.70
(+10.2 pct) (+3.4 pct) (+9.3 pct) Operating 777 mln 678 mln 3.25
(+14.6 pct) (+0.0 pct) (+33.3 pct) Recurring 1.28 953 mln 6.40
(+34.1 pct) (+9.3 pct) (+69.5 pct) Net 842 mln 811 mln 5.90
+3.8 pct +42.1 pct +135.0 pct EPS 15.94 yen 16.28 yen 111.70 yen EPS Diluted 15.94 yen 16.28 yen Ann Div 17.00 yen NIL -Q2 div 8.50 yen NIL -Q4 div 8.50 yen NIL NOTE - Japan Vilene Co Ltd is a top-ranked non-woven cloth maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.