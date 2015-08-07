FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Travis Perkins: Panmure says P/E ratio could contract
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 7, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Travis Perkins: Panmure says P/E ratio could contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Travis Perkins, Britain’s biggest supplier of building materials, down c.2.8 pct & 3rd top FTSE-100 loser after Panmure Gordon says P/E ratio could contract in short term

** On track for sharpest 3-day drop in c.8 mnths after market reacts poorly to in-line results reported two days earlier

** Panmure Gordon shaves TP down to 1950p from 2300p and moves to “sell” from “buy”

** 10 of 19 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 8 “hold” and 1 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 2300p

** Brokerage says valuation at par with peers Wolseley and Grafton

** Travis Perkins trades at forward 12 mnth P/E of 15.6 vs 16.3 on Wolseley & 16.1 on Grafton, as per Reuters data

** Stock had risen c.17 pct YTD (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.