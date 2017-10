Thailand’s Central Pattana Pcl

* Q2 net profit 2.0 billion baht ($57.0 million), up 9 percent from 1.84 billion baht a year earlier - statement

* Higher earnings were due to improved performance of its shopping malls, including CentralWorld and CentralPlaza Lardprao in Bangkok capital. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.0700 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)