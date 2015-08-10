FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-BRIEF-Suning Commerce to acquire shares in Alibaba's share private placement
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Suning Commerce to acquire shares in Alibaba's share private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds links, bullet points)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd

* Says plans strategic agreement with Alibaba Group Holding

* Says plans to acquire up to 27.8 million shares in Alibaba’s share private placement at $81.51 per share

* Says plans to raise up to 29.3 billion yuan ($4.72 billion)in private placement of shares in which Alibaba’s unit will invest 28.3 billion yuan

* Says trading of shares to resume on Aug 11

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Wc5BjV; bit.ly/1ISxLX0; bit.ly/1MflDou; bit.ly/1MflFwF

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.