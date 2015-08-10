FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Oil producers, services providers: No respite
August 10, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Oil producers, services providers: No respite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Oil companies and service providers fall heavily as oil prices drop below $49 per barrel

** Brent was down 12 cents at $48.47 a barrel at 0830 GMT, after touching a more-than-six-month low of $48.26.

** U.S. crude fell 11 cents to $43.77 and fell to $43.35 earlier, a nearly-five-month low

** Oil prices have been dipping on concerns over a surplus of global supplies and lacklustre demand

** Oil support services down 3-5 pct, Tullow Oil down 3 pct, BG down 1 pct, Royal Dutch Shell falls 2 pct and BP drops 1.4 pct

** Oil services company Petrofac falls 3.5 pct while Amec Foster Wheeler sheds 2.7 pct

** Stoxx 600 Oil & Gas index falls 1.4 pct with Seadrill down 5.6 pct and among the heaviest decliners across major European shares (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
