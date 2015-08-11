FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Cineworld: Citi starts with "buy"
#Hot Stocks
August 11, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Cineworld: Citi starts with "buy"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Cinema operator’s shares up 2.5 pct, one of the most actively traded among FTSE-250 midcap stocks

** Citi starts coverage with “buy” rating, 720p price target.

** “We like Cineworld’s high visibility, robust compounding, self funded growth, and international expansion opportunity,” analysts writes in a note adding that these attributes are not fully reflected in the current valuation.

** Of 9 analysts covering stock, 3 have “ strong buy” while 4 have “buy” rating

** Median price target is 550p, up 30p from 3 months ag (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

