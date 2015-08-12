FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Hotto Link -6-MTH group results
August 12, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Hotto Link -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) Aug 12 (Reuters)- Hotto Link Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.22 502 mln 2.42

(+142.3 pct) (+19.9 pct) (+135.7 pct) Operating loss 132 mln 65 mln 208 mln

(+3.0 pct) (+41.9 pct) Recurring loss 182 mln 65 mln

(+5.2 pct) Net loss 162 mln 27 mln 106 mln

-9.3 pct +42.8 pct EPS loss 16.60 yen 2.87 yen 10.89 yen EPS Diluted 2.74 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Hotto Link Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

