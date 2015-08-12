FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Kenkou Corp -2015/16 div forecast
August 12, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Kenkou Corp -2015/16 div forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds annual dividend forecast) Aug 12 (Reuters) - Kenkou Corp., Inc. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Annial Div 9.26 yen - 9.75 yen 9.34 yen - 9.83 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div NOTE - Kenkou Corp., Inc.. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

