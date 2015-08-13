REFILE-TABLE-Sol Holdings -Q1 group results

(Adds company forecast) Aug 13 (Reuters)- Sol Holdings Corp. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 666 mln 225 mln 2.30 - 4.27
+195.4 pct -30.5 pct +77.1 - +228.7 pct Operating loss 471 mln loss 254 mln loss 1.06 - loss 398 mln Recurring loss 435 mln loss 264 mln loss 1.06 - loss 400 mln Net loss 434 mln loss 268 mln loss 1.06 - loss 400 mln EPS loss 24.45 yen loss 25.04 yen loss 59.66 yen - loss 22.51 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Sol Holdings Corp. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on