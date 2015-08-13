REFILE-TABLE-Ribomic -Q1 parent results

(Adds company forecast) Aug 13 (Reuters)- Ribomic Inc. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 39 mln 321 mln 199 mln - 849 mln
-87.8 pct -58.5 - +76.9 pct Operating loss 107 mln 204 mln loss 439 mln - 200 mln Recurring loss 100 mln 208 mln loss 406 mln - 234 mln Net loss 100 mln 196 mln loss 407 mln - 216 mln EPS loss 7.83 yen 18.31 yen loss 31.77 yen - 16.86 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Ribomic Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on