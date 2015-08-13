FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Ribomic -Q1 parent results
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 13, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Ribomic -Q1 parent results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Aug 13 (Reuters)- Ribomic Inc. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 39 mln 321 mln 199 mln - 849 mln

-87.8 pct -58.5 - +76.9 pct Operating loss 107 mln 204 mln loss 439 mln - 200 mln Recurring loss 100 mln 208 mln loss 406 mln - 234 mln Net loss 100 mln 196 mln loss 407 mln - 216 mln EPS loss 7.83 yen 18.31 yen loss 31.77 yen - 16.86 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Ribomic Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.