REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -6-MTH group results (IFRS)
August 13, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -6-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Aug 13 (Reuters)- NEXON Co.,Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 94.64 84.39 140.94 - 144.37

(+12.1 pct) (+4.2 pct) (+8.4 - +11.1 pct) Operating 33.54 31.13 47.87 - 50.79

(+7.7 pct) (-8.8 pct) (+3.5 - +9.8 pct) Pretax 38.25 29.03 53.37 - 56.29

(+31.8 pct) (-21.1 pct) (+9.3 - +15.3 pct) Net 31.55 20.23 44.49 - 46.88

+56.0 pct -23.7 pct +31.6 - +38.6 pct EPS Basic 73.41 yen 46.13 yen 103.51 yen - 109.06 yen EPS Diluted 71.25 yen 45.45 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd . Figures are reported based on international accounting rules IFRS. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

