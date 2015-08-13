REFILE-TABLE-Asrapport Dining -Q1 group results

(Adds Net income forecast) Aug 13 (Reuters)- Asrapport Dining Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.71 2.67 15.14
(+39.0 pct) (+50.5 pct) (+35.5 pct) Operating 175 mln 266 mln 707 mln
(-34.1 pct) (+184.5 pct) (+0.9 pct) Recurring 169 mln 249 mln 636 mln
(-32.0 pct) (+150.4 pct) (+2.1 pct) Net 134 mln 207 mln 409 mln
-35.3 pct +174.6 pct +5.2 pct EPS 6.41 yen 11.18 yen 20.22 yen EPS Diluted 6.12 yen 10.74 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Asrapport Dining Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.