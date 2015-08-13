REFILE-TABLE-Asrapport Dining -Q1 group results

(Adds Net income forecast) Aug 13 (Reuters)- Asrapport Dining Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.71 2.67 15.14

(+39.0 pct) (+50.5 pct) (+35.5 pct) Operating 175 mln 266 mln 707 mln

(-34.1 pct) (+184.5 pct) (+0.9 pct) Recurring 169 mln 249 mln 636 mln

(-32.0 pct) (+150.4 pct) (+2.1 pct) Net 134 mln 207 mln 409 mln