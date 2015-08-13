BUZZ-Playtech: jumps on short-term recommendation from MS

** Online gaming co Playtech up c.5 pct, top FTSE-250 riser in robust volume
** Traders cite short-term trade recommendation from Morgan Stanley on the stock
** Morgan Stanley, who has a “Buy” rating on Playtech with PT of 1030p, expect strong double-digit revenue growth to continue into Q2
** “We believe the share price will rise relative to the industry over the next 60 days,” MS says
** Company will report H1 results on Aug 27
** On Aug. 19, shareholders will vote on the proposed acquisition of Plus500 and Ava Trade
** Broker estimates that completion of both transactions would enhance EPS by c.40 pct in 2016
** Another trader says Playtech is getting preference over bookmaker Ladbrokes, downgraded by Jefferies and HSBC on Thursday
** Jefferies cuts Ladbrokes’ rating to “underperform” from “hold”, PT at 90p vs 110p while HSBC cuts PT to 110p from 125p
