#Hot Stocks
August 13, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Playtech: jumps on short-term recommendation from MS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Online gaming co Playtech up c.5 pct, top FTSE-250 riser in robust volume

** Traders cite short-term trade recommendation from Morgan Stanley on the stock

** Morgan Stanley, who has a “Buy” rating on Playtech with PT of 1030p, expect strong double-digit revenue growth to continue into Q2

** “We believe the share price will rise relative to the industry over the next 60 days,” MS says

** Company will report H1 results on Aug 27

** On Aug. 19, shareholders will vote on the proposed acquisition of Plus500 and Ava Trade

** Broker estimates that completion of both transactions would enhance EPS by c.40 pct in 2016

** Another trader says Playtech is getting preference over bookmaker Ladbrokes, downgraded by Jefferies and HSBC on Thursday

** Jefferies cuts Ladbrokes’ rating to “underperform” from “hold”, PT at 90p vs 110p while HSBC cuts PT to 110p from 125p

RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

