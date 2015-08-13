FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BRIEF-Glencore cuts FY industrial capex ceiling to $6 bln, H1 copper production down 3 pct
August 13, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Glencore cuts FY industrial capex ceiling to $6 bln, H1 copper production down 3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc

* 2015 half year production report

* H1 own sourced copper production was down 3% to 730,900 tonnes

* H1 own sourced zinc production was up 12% to 730,300 tonnes

* H1 own sourced nickel production was 48,900 tonnes, consistent with h1 2014

* H1 attributable ferrochrome production was 756,000 tonnes, 16% higher than h1 2014

* H1 own sourced coal production was 68.7 million tonnes, down 4% on h1 2014

* H1 oil entitlement production was up 68% to 5.3 million barrels

* Following sharp decline in oil prices in late 2014 and continuing into 2015, significant amendments were made to chad’s work programme

* Amendments included changes to fields’ capex and production profiles and significantly reducing number of drilling rigs in operation

* Expects to impair value of Chad operations by some $790 million in its interim accounts

* Optimum directors believe that if supply agreement with Eskom can be renegotiated, there is reasonable prospect of rescuing optimum

* Target industrial capex ceiling for full year 2015 is now $6 billion, compared to range of $6.5-$6.8 billion communicated in february 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
