TABLE-Japan Prime Realty Investment -6 MTH results

Aug 14 (Reuters) Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Jun 30, 2015 ended Dec 31, 2014 to Dec 31, 2015 to Jun 30, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 14.25 13.90 14.04 14.05
(+2.5 pct ) (+1.2 pct ) (-1.5 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) Operating 6.70 6.48 6.77 6.73
(+3.4 pct ) (+0.8 pct ) (+1.0 pct ) (-0.6 pct ) Recurring 5.57 5.24 5.68 5.72
(+6.2 pct ) (+3.3 pct ) (+2.1 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) Net 5.60 5.24 5.68 5.72
+7.0 pct +3.3 pct +1.4 pct +0.6 pct EPS 6,759 yen 6,349 yen 6,510 yen 6,550 yen Div 6,419 yen 6,351 yen 6,510 yen 6,550 yen