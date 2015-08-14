FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan Prime Realty Investment -6 MTH results
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Japan Prime Realty Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Jun 30, 2015 ended Dec 31, 2014 to Dec 31, 2015 to Jun 30, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 14.25 13.90 14.04 14.05

(+2.5 pct ) (+1.2 pct ) (-1.5 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) Operating 6.70 6.48 6.77 6.73

(+3.4 pct ) (+0.8 pct ) (+1.0 pct ) (-0.6 pct ) Recurring 5.57 5.24 5.68 5.72

(+6.2 pct ) (+3.3 pct ) (+2.1 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) Net 5.60 5.24 5.68 5.72

+7.0 pct +3.3 pct +1.4 pct +0.6 pct EPS 6,759 yen 6,349 yen 6,510 yen 6,550 yen Div 6,419 yen 6,351 yen 6,510 yen 6,550 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.