REFILE-TABLE-Chiome Bioscience -6-MTH group results

(Adds company parent forecast.) Aug 14 (Reuters)- Chiome Bioscience Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 133 mln 158 mln 254 mln