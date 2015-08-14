REFILE-TABLE-Digital Garage -2014/15 group results

(Adds company forecast) Aug 14 (Reuters)- Digital Garage Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 38.09 33.75 41.00

(+12.8 pct) (+20.7 pct) (+7.6 pct) Operating 4.81 2.61 5.20

(+84.4 pct) (+97.2 pct) (+8.1 pct) Recurring 7.61 4.44 8.20

(+71.3 pct) (+44.3 pct) (-11.3 pct) Net 5.08 2.85

(+78.5 pct) (+4.8 pct) Net 5.50