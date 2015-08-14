FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Digital Garage -2014/15 group results
#Corrections News
August 14, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Digital Garage -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Aug 14 (Reuters)- Digital Garage Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 38.09 33.75 41.00

(+12.8 pct) (+20.7 pct) (+7.6 pct) Operating 4.81 2.61 5.20

(+84.4 pct) (+97.2 pct) (+8.1 pct) Recurring 7.61 4.44 8.20

(+71.3 pct) (+44.3 pct) (-11.3 pct) Net 5.08 2.85

(+78.5 pct) (+4.8 pct) Net 5.50

+8.2 pct EPS 108.11 yen 60.66 yen 116.97 yen EPS Diluted 107.87 yen 60.48 yen Ann Div 25.00 yen 5.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 25.00 yen 5.00 yen 15.00 yen NOTE - Digital Garage Inc offers Internet-related services *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
