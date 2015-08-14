REFILE-TABLE-Digital Garage -2014/15 group results

(Adds company forecast) Aug 14 (Reuters)- Digital Garage Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2016
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 38.09 33.75 41.00
(+12.8 pct) (+20.7 pct) (+7.6 pct) Operating 4.81 2.61 5.20
(+84.4 pct) (+97.2 pct) (+8.1 pct) Recurring 7.61 4.44 8.20
(+71.3 pct) (+44.3 pct) (-11.3 pct) Net 5.08 2.85
(+78.5 pct) (+4.8 pct) Net 5.50
+8.2 pct EPS 108.11 yen 60.66 yen 116.97 yen EPS Diluted 107.87 yen 60.48 yen Ann Div 25.00 yen 5.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 25.00 yen 5.00 yen 15.00 yen NOTE - Digital Garage Inc offers Internet-related services *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.