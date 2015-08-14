FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Oil producers and service providers: pain again
August 14, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Oil producers and service providers: pain again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Oil producers and oilfield service providers down as U.S. crude oil prices fell below $42 a barrel after new build in U.S. stockpiles put global glut back in focus

** U.S. crude last down 16 cents at $42.07 a barrel. Brent futures were trading at $49.33 barrel

** Oil support services down 0.5-1 pct, Tullow Oil down 0.3 pct, BG down 0.2 pct, Royal Dutch Shell falls 0.6 pct and BP drops 1 pct

** Oil services company Petrofac falls 1 pct while Amec Foster Wheeler sheds 1.1 pct

** Stoxx 600 Oil & Gas index falls 0.7 pct with Seadrill down 2.7 pct and among the heaviest decliners across major European shares (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
