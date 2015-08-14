FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Frontier Real Estate Investment -6 MTH results
August 14, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Frontier Real Estate Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) Frontier Real Estate Investment Corp. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Jun 30, 2015 ended Dec 31, 2014 to Dec 31, 2015

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 9.85 10.39 9.99

(-5.2 pct ) (-2.3 pct ) (+1.3 pct ) Operating 5.07 5.45 5.09

(-7.0 pct ) (-5.2 pct ) (+0.4 pct ) Recurring 4.64 5.01 4.67

(-7.3 pct ) (-5.6 pct ) (+0.6 pct ) Net 4.64 5.01 4.67

-7.3 pct -5.7 pct +0.6 pct EPS 9,359 yen 10,095 yen 9,400 yen Div 9,360 yen 9,707 yen 9,400 yen

