TABLE-Frontier Real Estate Investment -6 MTH results

Aug 14 (Reuters) Frontier Real Estate Investment Corp. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Jun 30, 2015 ended Dec 31, 2014 to Dec 31, 2015
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 9.85 10.39 9.99
(-5.2 pct ) (-2.3 pct ) (+1.3 pct ) Operating 5.07 5.45 5.09
(-7.0 pct ) (-5.2 pct ) (+0.4 pct ) Recurring 4.64 5.01 4.67
(-7.3 pct ) (-5.6 pct ) (+0.6 pct ) Net 4.64 5.01 4.67
-7.3 pct -5.7 pct +0.6 pct EPS 9,359 yen 10,095 yen 9,400 yen Div 9,360 yen 9,707 yen 9,400 yen