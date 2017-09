Aug 14 (Reuters) - Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 12.1 percent y/y at 291.9 million yuan ($45.68 million)

* Says lock-up period for 349.4 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Aug 20

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TzPygP; bit.ly/1Kla8Yf

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3908 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)