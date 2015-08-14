REFILE-TABLE-Dle -2014/15 parent results

(Adds company forecast) Aug 14 (Reuters)- Dle Inc. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2016
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.02 1.74 2.70 - 3.24
(+15.9 pct) (+84.8 pct) (+33.9 - +60.7 pct) Operating 331 mln 310 mln 209 mln - 477 mln
(+6.6 pct) (+379.8 pct) (-36.6 - +44.3 pct) Recurring 338 mln 283 mln 182 mln - 450 mln
(+19.6 pct) (+290.0 pct) (-46.0 - +33.1 pct) Net 220 mln 308 mln 122 mln - 301 mln
-28.6 pct +365.4 pct -44.5 - +37.0 pct EPS 13.34 yen 22.21 yen 7.40 yen - 18.25 yen EPS Diluted 12.16 yen 19.70 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - Dle Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.