REFILE-TABLE-Dle -2014/15 parent results
August 14, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Aug 14 (Reuters)- Dle Inc. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.02 1.74 2.70 - 3.24

(+15.9 pct) (+84.8 pct) (+33.9 - +60.7 pct) Operating 331 mln 310 mln 209 mln - 477 mln

(+6.6 pct) (+379.8 pct) (-36.6 - +44.3 pct) Recurring 338 mln 283 mln 182 mln - 450 mln

(+19.6 pct) (+290.0 pct) (-46.0 - +33.1 pct) Net 220 mln 308 mln 122 mln - 301 mln

-28.6 pct +365.4 pct -44.5 - +37.0 pct EPS 13.34 yen 22.21 yen 7.40 yen - 18.25 yen EPS Diluted 12.16 yen 19.70 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - Dle Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

